Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

YouTube is leaning all the way into its position as a creator-first platform.

During its exclusive Week 1 NFL game from Brazil between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, YouTube has tapped superstar content creator iShowSpeed to host a co-stream of the event, according to multiple reports. IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., boasts more than 43 million subscribers on YouTube and is one of the platform’s most prominent creators in the sports genre.

Spanish-language stars Robegrill and SKabeche will also host their own co-streams. The platform plans on announcing more content creators who will stream the game to their followers in the coming weeks.

The co-streams, which YouTube is dubbing “Watch With,” amount to the equivalent of an altcast. But instead of viewers watching with Peyton and Eli Manning, like they might find Monday nights on ESPN2, they’ll be watching with their favorite YouTube streamers. The stream will feature game audio and video from the traditional broadcast alongside commentary from the YouTube personalities.

It’s not the only initiative YouTube has made to include some of its biggest personalities that might not be familiar to the traditional sports fan. Last week, YouTube announced that streamer Deestroying will be part of its sideline announcing team for the Brazil game.

While YouTube experimented with the “Watch With” function last season, this will be its first true test. As streamers grow in fame and prominence, it’s certainly possible that fans will begin preferring broadcasts that feature their favorite personalities watching the game alongside them, rather than simply tuning into a traditional broadcast. Of course, YouTube, as the home of many of the most popular content creators on the internet, is in prime position to capitalize on this dynamic.