A YouTube TV logo.

YouTube TV subscribers are officially getting full freedom to create the exact multiview layouts they prefer.

On Tuesday, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan announced on social media that YouTube TV would now include a fully customizable multiview feature, allowing viewers to pick and choose exactly what channels are displayed and where they are displayed on their screens. Previously, viewers were able to create their own multiviews, but some channels and configurations were off limits.

Today, we’re officially launching fully customizable multiview on @YouTubeTV. Our @youtube teams made one of our most popular features even better. The new multiview builder gives you full control to mix and match live streams (including add-ons like @nfl Sunday Ticket), and… pic.twitter.com/OwEHizQ34b — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) April 28, 2026

Crucially, the multiview feature will include add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket. Since 2024, NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers were able to create somewhat customizable multiview layouts, but were limited if they wanted to include a game airing in their local market alongside the out-of-market games offered by Sunday Ticket. It would appear as if this limitation will no longer be an issue with the full-fledged multiview Mohan announced.

Beyond the NFL, YouTube TV often only offered preset options for other sports programming, until launching some level of customization last year.

YouTube TV is actively trying to corner the market on sports fans, recently launching various skinny bundles targeted specifically towards sports viewers. The cable and satellite alternative is also the first distributor to secure direct integration of ESPN Unlimited content into its platforms, which will allow YouTube TV subscribers to access streaming-exclusive ESPN content directly within the YouTube TV platform once the feature launches.

Numerous other cable, satellite, and virtual pay TV providers have launched multiview capabilities of varying quality in recent years. At this point, it’s borderline mandatory to offer a multiview feature in order to compete in the market for sports fans.

For YouTube TV subscribers, it’ll be nice to know that NFL Sundays will look exactly how they want this upcoming season.