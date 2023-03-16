The popular BS w/ Jake Paul video show/podcast is coming back for a second season. Paul’s podcast, from the microbetting-focused company Betr that he co-founded with Joey Levy, received more than six million full-episode views on YouTube alone (and has 2.36 million subscribers there) for its first season, which began last August. Now, it’s set to grow from there.

The first season saw Paul interview everyone from Stephen A. Smith to Tyreek Hill to Rick Ross, and the second season also has top interviews planned. The first episode features UFC fighter Bo Nickal (coming off a UFC 285 submission of Jamie Pickett, and also recently named head of the Betr Combat vertical), while the second one will feature Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer. Here’s that first episode:

And here’s more from a release on what’s new this season:

The show will also feature new co-hosts Million Dollar Marco, one of the all-time bettors with multiple $3 million dollar parlay hits last year and host of Betr show, 100x Club, his cohost from 100x Club, Anthony Damato, and musical artist, Kill Jasper. The season two launch follows a special episode of BS w/ Jake Paul that was posted immediately after the Tommy Fury fight, where he opened up to his brother Logan Paul about experiencing defeat for the first time. Season two promises to continue delivering the most raw and unfiltered conversations and segments you’ll see on any show, TV or digital. …“I’m so excited to be back for season two,” said Jake Paul. “At Betr, we continue to disrupt legacy media, and it’s some of the most fun I’ve ever had. We listened to fan feedback, and we are back for a bigger and betr season two. We have new co-hosts with Million Dollar Marco and Anthony Damato, who are both hilarious and absolutely ridiculous. We also have one of the funniest guys I know, Jasper. All of them will bring their massive personalities on set for an even more entertaining season two.”

Here’s that special episode with Jake and Logan Paul (a promo graphic from it is seen at top), which was published two weeks ago:

As we’re seeing with many gambling companies, media is a growing part of the equation for Betr. The company as a whole publicly launched its brand last August, and Paul’s podcast (part of his overall social popularity) has been big for them. They’ve also done other betting-focused shows, including that aforementioned 100x Club with Million Dollar Marco and Anthony Damato, The Betting Corner with Handshake Bets, and the recently-launched Everybody Hates Derek with Derek Sullivan. On actual betting, they launched in Ohio on January 1, and are soon bringing their brand to Massachusetts and Virginia. And it will be interesting to see if they’re able to keep expanding that, and if this second season of Paul’s show can build on its first-season numbers and bring more attention to Betr.

[BS with Jake Paul on YouTube]