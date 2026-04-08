Credit: Speakeasy on YouTube

Emmanuel Acho has been fired once by traditional television. He’d like to keep it that way.

Eight months after launching Speakeasy, Acho told Barrett Media’s John Mamola that the show is running ahead of every benchmark he set before it debuted, so far ahead that he’s stopped setting numerical goals because the show keeps clearing them. The natural follow-up to success in most sports media careers would be a network coming in with a deal. Acho isn’t waiting for one. He isn’t particularly interested in one. He watched FS1 burn through its own lineup for five years before he became part of the wreckage, and the lesson he took from it was not to go find another network to do it again.

“I am not going to be controlled by the man again,” he told Barrett. “I’m not about to be fired again. Just because you’re in a position doesn’t mean you know what you’re doing. What network executive would have been able to ideate Speakeasy? Then line up talent, build out the studios, and choose the timeslot for Speakeasy. I did that in 54 days.”

Those 54 days came after FS1 canceled The Facility last summer as part of a sweeping lineup overhaul that took out three shows at once. Acho had replaced Jason Whitlock on Speak For Yourself in 2020, spent two years building that show alongside LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor, got shuffled to The Facility as part of FS1’s post-Skip Bayless reshuffling, and then got cut when Fox canceled The Facility, Breakfast Ball, and the revamped Speak all in one swoop.

He took McCoy with him, added T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Kieran Hickey-Semple, and built Speakeasy from scratch before the 2025 NFL season started.

The show airs five nights a week, starting at 11:15 p.m. ET on YouTube, and its identity was established in the first week of the NFL season when Acho and McCoy landed live postgame locker room interviews with Aaron Jones, Lane Johnson, and Dion Dawkins immediately after primetime games. The Jones clip — in which Jones described J.J. McCarthy running into the huddle while the Vikings were still trailing and asking his teammates, “Is there any place else you guys would rather be?” — went viral overnight and was mentioned on The Pat McAfee Show the following morning.

Vikings running back, Aaron Jones, jumped straight into the SPEAKEASY from the locker room for the exclusive interview! “There was a moment when we were still down, J.J. McCarthy runs in the huddle and looks at us and says, ‘is there anywhere else you’d rather be.’” -Aaron Jones pic.twitter.com/O70nCKZvSF — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) September 9, 2025

The postgame access was what got people to show up in week one, but Acho has been deliberate about what he built around it. The live YouTube chat isn’t a side feature on Speakeasy so much as the thing the entire show is organized around. Every night, Acho and his co-hosts read and respond to it in real time, and the production is built on the premise that viewers are participants. That direct line between the show and its audience is what Acho keeps coming back to when he talks about what makes Speakeasy different from anything he did at FS1, and it’s the specific thing he says he won’t give up in any future deal.

That’s also why his thinking on a potential streamer deal has hardened since launch. When Speakeasy debuted, Acho said pretty plainly that the model he was working toward was a licensing arrangement — the kind ESPN has with Pat McAfee and Rich Eisen — where a proven independent show gets network distribution without giving up its identity. Eight months later, he’s less interested in that conversation on someone else’s terms. Netflix could work, he said, but the specific thing he won’t give up in any negotiation is the chat.

“Network people still think the audience is dumb,” Acho continued. “They’re not. Even if they are dumb, they don’t think they’re dumb. Because they don’t think they’re dumb, that means they don’t want to be taught. They feel like they already know, but want to be made to feel.”

None of this means Speakeasy has fully solved the business model. YouTube ad revenue has a ceiling, and Acho has acknowledged that openly. The show still has to prove, but eight months in, the numbers are moving in the right direction, and Acho has no interest in trading what he’s built for a seat at someone else’s desk.