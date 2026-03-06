There was a time when Dude Perfect was just a bunch of guys trying to make increasingly more elaborate trick shots.
Now, it wants to be a content empire.
As first reported by Business Insider, the sports and comedy troupe has hired its first chief content officer, Kevin Sabbe, with its sights set on expanding its reach across multiple platforms and formats.
The Texas-based group, founded in 2009 by five college roommates, rose to fame through a series of viral sports stunt videos on YouTube. Back then, it was hard to imagine Tyler “The Beard” Toney, “The Twins” Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett “The Purple Hoser” Hilbert, and Cody “The Tall Guy” Jones saw a future that included television shows, live tours, a $100 million investment from Highmount Capital, and a seemingly endless amount of appearances on some of the biggest platforms around.
Enter Sabbe, tasked with taking Dude Perfect to an even higher level, akin to Disney’s famed flywheel, where each character or business helps spin off entirely new arms and drive financial growth. Sabbe previously worked with Tim McGraw’s Down Home, Defy Media, Maker Studios, Fox, and Warner Bros. Entertainment.
“Everything he’s done over the last however many years of his career is just instrumental in where we want to get to as a company,” said Andrew Yaffe, Dude Perfect’s CEO.
According to Business Insider, Dude Perfect’s core audience is currently kids aged 6 to 14, but the company’s goal is to capture the attention of older fans. However, they’re also developing new programming for younger fans, which Sabbe describes as “Dude Perfect Junior.”
