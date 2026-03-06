Credit: The Columbus Dispatch

There was a time when Dude Perfect was just a bunch of guys trying to make increasingly more elaborate trick shots.

Now, it wants to be a content empire.

As first reported by Business Insider, the sports and comedy troupe has hired its first chief content officer, Kevin Sabbe, with its sights set on expanding its reach across multiple platforms and formats.

The Texas-based group, founded in 2009 by five college roommates, rose to fame through a series of viral sports stunt videos on YouTube. Back then, it was hard to imagine Tyler “The Beard” Toney, “The Twins” Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett “The Purple Hoser” Hilbert, and Cody “The Tall Guy” Jones saw a future that included television shows, live tours, a $100 million investment from Highmount Capital, and a seemingly endless amount of appearances on some of the biggest platforms around.