More than two weeks into a highly publicized carriage dispute, Google and Disney have finally reached an agreement Friday night on a deal to carry Disney networks on YouTube TV, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

NEWS: YouTube TV and Disney have agreed to a new deal to return ESPN and its other networks to the platform https://t.co/jubw0M3TL2 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 15, 2025

Marchand adds that the deal “will give YouTube TV subscribers access to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer app as part of its service.”

Alex Sherman of CNBC adds that the ESPN Unlimited access “will be made available on YouTube TV to base plan subscribers at no additional cost by the end of 2026.” This was reportedly a sticking point in the Disney-Google negotiations.

For the ESPN/YouTube TV fans, according to YouTube (as I reported yesterday): ESPN’s full lineup of sports – including content from ESPN Unlimited – will be made available on YouTube TV to base plan subscribers at no additional cost by the end of 2026. — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) November 15, 2025

Disney-related channels, such as the ESPN networks and ABC, went dark on YouTube TV on Oct. 30. That resulted in two weeks of college football games, Monday Night Football games, and early-season college basketball and NBA action being unavailable on ESPN channels and ABC for YouTube TV subscribers. It was alarming when even the Dallas Cowboys playing on Monday Night Football couldn’t put an end to the standoff the first time around; the Cowboys play the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming Monday night game, so YouTube TV subscribers will at least get to see that one.

With plenty of uproar from sports fans in over the last two-plus weeks, YouTube TV issued a $20 credit for subscribers before the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

YouTube TV and ESPN PR each released statements on social media to announce the “multi-year distribution agreement.”

We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Disney to bring their content back to YouTube TV. Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day. Thanks for your patience and for being a valued member. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 15, 2025

The Walt Disney Company announces multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/Gw0rYO1KrN — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 15, 2025

Ultimately, it made sense for both sides to reach an agreement sooner rather than later, and they’ve finally done so.