Photo Credit: YouTube.

While Derek Carr’s playing career is over, the former quarterback’s career as a football analyst is off to a great start.

Carr was in the studio (along with Brandon Marshall and fellow recent retiree Tyrann Mathieu) for YouTube’s broadcast of Friday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Before the game, Carr was called upon to analyze film of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

He did just that, mixing in some impressions of his former coach, Jon Gruden, in the process.

Here’s Derek Carr breaking down film — and mixing in a Jon Gruden impression — on the Chiefs-Chargers pregame show for YouTube. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/4LCbw8JjDC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 5, 2025

Whether it was his way of breaking down the film, his impression of Gruden or some combination of the two, Carr felt like a natural. The early feedback on his work was almost universally positive.

We need more Derek Carr and @peteroverzet on TV. https://t.co/XeSTS6uZY3 — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 6, 2025

Derek Carr’s whole voice/demeanour changing into Gruden when he gets near film is amazing. He was excellent on the pre game show. Put him in a booth https://t.co/4GNFODroLD — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 6, 2025

.@derekcarrqb is a TV star in the making. Played recently which helps too. @Mathieu_Era also excellent on this @YouTube broadcast. Nice to see/hear new #NFL analysts. https://t.co/SbxBSh8AwT — SportsBusinessRadio (@SBRadio) September 5, 2025

DC was A+ on the pregame show https://t.co/sMIGJRtc2l — Chris Brockman🎙️ (@chrisbrockman) September 6, 2025

More Derek Carr! Less everyone else. This is great. https://t.co/OyPK2d3dGg — Beware Phog (@bewarephog) September 6, 2025

Derek Carr was awesome with this breakdown with a little Jon Gruden mixed in here. Very good for TV. https://t.co/lIZQs5sNSm — Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) September 6, 2025

Derek Carr has a future as an analyst. He was excellent tonight. https://t.co/cIhOX7Ou0Y — Matt Infante (@MattInfante) September 6, 2025

I’m annoyed by how good Derek Carr is at this. https://t.co/OL6hQBxIU1 — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) September 6, 2025

Sometimes, it takes a while for recent retirees to feel comfortable on television. For Carr, though, it doesn’t seem to be an issue. And if he continues to produce well-received analysis, chances are good that we’ll see more from him and in higher-profile roles in the not-too-distant future.