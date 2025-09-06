While Derek Carr's playing career is over, the former quarterback's career as a football analyst is off to a great start. Photo Credit: YouTube. Photo Credit: YouTube.
By Michael Dixon on

While Derek Carr’s playing career is over, the former quarterback’s career as a football analyst is off to a great start.

Carr was in the studio (along with Brandon Marshall and fellow recent retiree Tyrann Mathieu) for YouTube’s broadcast of Friday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Before the game, Carr was called upon to analyze film of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

He did just that, mixing in some impressions of his former coach, Jon Gruden, in the process.

Whether it was his way of breaking down the film, his impression of Gruden or some combination of the two, Carr felt like a natural. The early feedback on his work was almost universally positive.

Sometimes, it takes a while for recent retirees to feel comfortable on television. For Carr, though, it doesn’t seem to be an issue. And if he continues to produce well-received analysis, chances are good that we’ll see more from him and in higher-profile roles in the not-too-distant future.

