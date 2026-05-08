Credit: Aaron Baker – USA Today; Sacramento Kings; Yahoo Sports

The NBA Draft lottery is this weekend, and it is one of the most highly anticipated in recent memory, given how strongly regarded this year’s crop of prospects is.

From Cameron Boozer to Darren Peterson to AJ Dybantsa and beyond, some analysts believe the draft has several players who would be worthy of the No. 1 pick in other seasons. That means the pressure is on teams to make the most of their pick, provided they can get lucky at the lottery.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s drawing, Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Tom Haberstroh went out on a limb to predict that if the Sacramento Kings win the lottery, whether they target projected top pick Dybantsa or any other prospect, that player will “pull an Eli Manning” and refuse to report to the team.

“I would go so far as to say, if the Kings win the lottery, I think he will pull an Eli Manning,” Haberstroh said on The Kevin O’Connor Show.

“This is a guy that went to BYU, got the money and all the power and all that at BYU, made the choice himself. And all of these athletes in the NIL era are used to having that agency. They are used to making that decision for themselves. In years past in the NBA, this was not the case. It was not the case that these players were getting paid and had the chance to make the decision for themselves and dictate where they were gonna go.”

Haberstroh continued by arguing that since college basketball stars now make more money and have greater autonomy, we are bound to see one of them make this bold move. And he believes the Kings are the most likely organization to end up on the receiving end.

“Now in this era, we are headed toward a situation where you cannot be an incompetent organization and just luck your way into the No. 1 overall pick and not [have] that variable looming overhead,” he said. “And I think if it’s AJ Dybantsa or Cam Boozer, whose father Carlos Boozer played a long time in the NBA, I think the dynamics are shifting, and I would not be surprised at all if whoever [goes to] the Sacramento Kings if they win the lottery is gonna have a hard time convincing that player to stay with that organization.”

The general shape of Haberstroh’s argument is reasonable, but if the Manning path was as likely as sports analysts make it seem, we would have a newer example to point to. Before Manning there was John Elway, but while commentators have pointed to Caleb Williams and others as risks to “pull an Eli,” none have.

When ESPN reported on the mechanics behind these situations in 2024, it found that many athletes do work behind the scenes to go to their preferred destination, but that full-on refusing would likely damage their reputation and brand image too strongly. Plus these days, rookie wage scales in the NFL and NBA ensure that players are compensated equally no matter where they land. And while NIL has altered the landscape and given college athletes more control over their lives, it’s not as if athletes were not getting compensated or catered to before.

The Kings are understandably the butt of all NBA jokes, and Dybantsa reportedly earned record-breaking sums from NIL at BYU last season. But singling him or Sacramento out doesn’t seem any fairer than singling out Williams or any other recent candidates.