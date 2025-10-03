Credit: Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports is bolstering its soccer coverage ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The company announced on Thursday that it is hiring longtime soccer reporter Steven Goff to cover “all things on the pitch with a focus on the U.S. men’s national team as the 2026 World Cup approaches.” Goff covered 14 World Cups (eight men’s and six women’s) during his lengthy tenure at the Washington Post. He was one of many writers to accept a buyout from the newspaper over the summer amid wider editorial and business changes at the publication.

We’re thrilled to welcome Steven Goff as a Senior Soccer Reporter at Yahoo Sports! ⚽@SoccerInsider has covered the sport for decades, including 14 World Cups during his tenure at The Washington Post. He also covered 24 MLS Cups and three decades of D.C. United. At Yahoo… pic.twitter.com/V73Pd4p6wb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 2, 2025

Throughout his tenure at the Washington Post, which began in 1987, Goff covered 24 MLS Cups along with 30 seasons on the D.C. United beat. Goff has long been one of the most prominent and well-respected soccer writers in the United States, covering the sport well before it broke through in America.

In addition to his writing, Goff assisted with NBC’s coverage of the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

For Yahoo Sports, the hire continues a trend of attracting some of the top sportswriters in their sport to work for the site. Yahoo has recently hired Kelly Iko for NBA, Dan Wolken for college sports, and a full team under Ariel Helwani for MMA.