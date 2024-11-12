Credit: The Rich Eisen Show

Yahoo Sports has announced a partnership with The Rich Eisen Show that will see clips from the show featured on its own webpage.

Per a report in Barrett Sports Media, the agreement will also include Yahoo Sports promoting the show on its social channels in order to drive more fans to its stream on The Roku Channel. The partnership, “enables The Rich Eisen Show to tap into the significant scale of the Yahoo Sports network (which averages 115M monthly unique visitors, per Comscore) to reach new audiences and drive tune-in for its live broadcast,” Yahoo Sports said in a statement.

🚨Yahoo Sports & The @RichEisenShow are partnering to bring the Emmy-nominated sports talk show to fans across the Yahoo Sports network! Beginning today, the Yahoo Sports website will have a new page where fans can catch up on the latest highlights from The Rich Eisen Show.… pic.twitter.com/S1PvwIMZxu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 12, 2024

Yahoo Sports has made a concerted effort to bolster its sports offerings recently. The outlet added famed MMA reporter Ariel Helwani for a combat sports vertical. Last year, they added Jason Fitz, Nate Tice, and Sal Vetri to beef up their pro football coverage, and Ross Dellenger to cover the college side.

The Rich Eisen Show boasts a strong digital presence that will likely drive more traffic to Yahoo Sports as a result of this partnership. The show sports more than 800,000 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 150,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter). Eisen has developed a loyal following for his eponymous show, and regularly hosts some of the best guests in sports and pop culture.

“Very excited to partner with the great, award-winning The Rich Eisen Show and to bring show clips and highlights to Yahoo Sports,” Yahoo Sports President Ryan Spoon said in the announcement.

The webpage is already live, and clips from Monday’s show can be viewed here.

[Barrett Sports Media]