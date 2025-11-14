Photo Credit: Yahoo Sports on YouTube

Yahoo Sports is making sure to keep one of the top rising stars in the NFL media industry.

Nate Tice has signed an extension with Yahoo Sports, as the media outlet announced on social media Wednesday.

We’re thrilled to announce an extension with NFL analyst @Nate_Tice! Nate will continue to break down the game like only he can, making fans smarter about the players and plays that shape the league. Where to find him: 📺 Hosting Football 301, available on the Yahoo Sports… pic.twitter.com/EVzLHgi5Eb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 12, 2025

We’re thrilled to announce an extension with NFL analyst [Nate Tice]! Nate will continue to break down the game like only he can, making fans smarter about the players and plays that shape the league. Where to find him: Hosting Football 301, available on the Yahoo Sports Network via leading FAST services, http://yahoosports.tv, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms. Delivering expert-written analysis for Yahoo Sports Appearing across a range of Yahoo Sports NFL and fantasy programming Nate’s voice has become a staple for fans who want more than just highlights – and we’re proud to keep building with him.

Tice, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Tice, became a popular voice in the NFL podcast and social media world as a co-host of The Athletic Football Show alongside Robert Mays from 2020-24. He announced his departure from The Athletic Football Show in May 2024, and a week later, he announced that he had joined Yahoo Sports on a full-time basis.

At Yahoo, Tice has blended in-depth football writing with hosting the podcast Football 301. He’s shown the rare ability to deliver top-notch film breakdowns for football nerds while also being able to reach the casual fan with his analysis and personality.

So, this was a great move by Yahoo, and it’s great news for football fans that they will be able to continue to read and listen to Tice from a major platform.