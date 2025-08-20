Credit: Yahoo Sports

In the two years since Ryan Spoon took over as its president, it has been impossible not to notice Yahoo Sports compiling an impressive roster of versatile and multi-platform talents.

Now it appears the online outlet is ready for its next phase, with Yahoo Sports announcing on Wednesday that it has launched a new FAST channel: the Yahoo Sports Network.

According to a release, the free, ad-supported streaming TV channel will be available on leading FAST services, as well as at yahoosports.tv. The channel, which is now live, will feature more than 60 hours of original programming per week, covering a variety of sports via both live and recorded programming including The Ariel Helwani Show, Yahoo Sports Daily, Inside Coverage, Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, The Kevin O’Connor Show, Football 301 and Network with Rich Kleiman.

“Our video business is growing rapidly – across the number of shows we produce, the hours of content we deliver, and most importantly, the viewership by fans,” Spoon, who currently serves as the President of Yahoo Media Group, said in a statement. “We are excited to officially launch the Yahoo Sports Network and make it widely available across leading FAST services.”

News of the FAST channel’s launch comes amid a slew of announcements regarding Yahoo Sports’ coverage plans, many of which have been tied to the outlet’s partnership with On3/Rivals. Additionally, Yahoo has recently announced high profile hires such as ex-ESPN Radio host Jason Fitz and former NFL Network star Andrew Siciliano, each of whom will host shows on the new FAST channel.

As evidenced by its recent hires and programming announcements, a FAST channel seems like a natural evolution in Yahoo’s strategy under Spoon. Wednesday’s news also establishes Yahoo as a potential destination for future talent that becomes available, as the outlet further emphasizes its video presence.