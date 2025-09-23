Credit: Yahoo Sports

Kelly Iko, who has covered the NBA since 2016, will be doing so for Yahoo Sports.

The outlet introduced Iko as their new national NBA reporter on Monday.

“At Yahoo Sports, Kelly will cover the league at a national level, contributing written coverage and appearing on a range of Yahoo Sports shows,” the company wrote in an X post.

Kelly Iko is joining Yahoo Sports as a National NBA reporter! 🏀@KellyIko has covered the NBA since 2016, including the last seven years at The Athletic. He also had previous stops at USA Today and SB Nation. At Yahoo Sports, Kelly will cover the league at a national level,… pic.twitter.com/GV8brQv3S6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 22, 2025

“Incredibly thankful to everyone who made this possible,” Iko added in a post quoting the announcement. “Let’s get to work.”

Iko had spent the previous seven years with The Athletic, covering the Houston Rockets and the NBA. He announced on August 31 that he was leaving the New York Times-owned sports outlet.

Before writing for The Athletic, Iko wrote for USA Today and SB Nation and previously worked for ESPN 97.5 Houston. His work has also appeared on Bleacher Report, VICE, and other outlets. Iko also has a sports podcast called The IkoSystem.