Credit: Fantasy Football with Josh and Hayden

Popular fantasy football commentators Josh Norris and Hayden Winks are joining Yahoo Sports.

The duo, which hosted Underdog’s Fantasy Football podcast until this week, when Underdog shuttered its original content network, will bring their show to Yahoo’s digital platforms and FAST airwaves.

Yahoo announced the move on Wednesday morning. The show will relaunch later in July.

“When we heard Underdog was ending its content network, we immediately wanted Josh and Hayden, and Underdog worked closely with us to ensure their show had a new home,” said Sam Farber, head of Yahoo Studios and sports content, in a release.

Yahoo runs several fantasy football products through its popular Yahoo Fantasy app. The company has several fantasy football commentators on its roster, including digital hosts.

With Norris and Winks, Yahoo further bolsters its content offering in a key space.

“Yahoo Fantasy is a legacy platform,” said Winks in the release. “We’ve all played on it for decades, and the current team—led by Matt Harmon, Justin Boone, Nate Tice, and others—is as good as it gets. We are honored to join them, and look forward to making even better content for our dedicated fans for years to come.”

Added Norris:

“It has been an incredible journey building a YouTube channel from zero to over 170,000 subscribers — our community is so loyal and passionate — but I know the best is still ahead. I can’t wait to see what we build together.”

Underdog wound down its original content and sponsorship arm over the past year, then canceled its remaining shows this week. Norris and Winks were among the highest-profile hosts at Underdog and also held creative roles within the company.

At Yahoo, the two will also contribute to existing fantasy football programming, including Yahoo Fantasy Forecast and Fantasy Football Live.