Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; The 2024 NBA draft class poses for photos before the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Live reporting on the NBA Draft has become more of a trend in sports media, as the likes of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania frequently report on draft picks before fans even see them watching at home. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also attempted to do this as well but struggled with his accuracy of the correct picks throughout the night.

Fischer’s first mistake came when he reported that the Charlotte Hornets were moving back from No. 6 overall in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Charlotte is trading back from No. 6 to No. 9 with Memphis, per source. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 27, 2024

This did not end up being the case, as the Hornets ended up staying at No. 6 and selecting French forward Tidjane Salaün.

Tidjane Salaun is selected 6th overall by the @hornets in the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! Watch on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/M4aCVrBB6M — NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024

Fischer then clarified that the Hornets were actually looking to move back into the top 10, pick No. 9 specifically, in a trade with the Grizzlies. He also mentioned that the Grizzlies were “on a move” for UConn center Donovan Clingan, which would suggest that they could potentially move up for the National Champion.

The Grizzlies have long wanted Donovan Clingan, and Memphis appears to be closing in on a move for the UConn center. Portland has wanted Clingan as well, holding No. 7. https://t.co/muDrgnS5An — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 27, 2024

Neither scenario ended up happening, as the Portland Trail Blazers stayed at No. 7 and selected Clingan, while the Grizzlies stayed at No. 9 and got their own center in Purdue standout Zach Edey.

Zach Edey is selected 9th overall by the @memgrizz in the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! Watch on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eAqSFcxzWK — NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024

Fischer obviously didn’t get everything wrong. He correctly reported the next six picks after his swing-and-a-miss at No. 9 overall. Then, he proceeded to incorrectly report that the Miami Heat were “expected” to select Duke guard Jared McCain.

At No. 15, Miami is expected to select Jared McCain out of Duke, source says. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 27, 2024

Instead, the Heat would select Indiana center Kel’el Ware, a mistake that he was seemingly quite upset about in a follow-up post on X.

“It’s ******* Ware. I’m so sorry, y’all,” wrote Fischer in frustration of the error.

This last error is really where fans at home started to notice that Fischer hasn’t been all that accurate in comparison to the likes of Adrian Wojnarowski or Shams Charania, trolling him on social media about his less-than-stellar night.

“You’d be doing better with me as your source right now,” wrote the infamous troll social media account ‘Ballsack Sports’

You’d be doing better with me as your source right now pic.twitter.com/PAO93Pqbt6 — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) June 27, 2024

“Jake Fischer I will be billing you for my therapy,” wrote Molly Morrison of Bleacher Report on X.

jake fischer i will be billing you for my therapy pic.twitter.com/OsEVP6uZBD — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) June 27, 2024

“BTW, I love Jake Fischer,” wrote Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. “Woj/Shams are like going to your boss for info at your office: they’ll give you the official news when it happens, plus corporate spin on rumors. Jake is the watercooler. If execs around the NBA are talking about it, he’s writing about it. It’s great.”

BTW, I love Jake Fischer. Woj/Shams are like going to your boss for info at your office: they'll give you the official news when it happens, plus corporate spin on rumors. Jake is the watercooler. If execs around the NBA are talking about it, he's writing about it. It's great. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) June 26, 2024

To be fair to Fischer, being entirely accurate in this kind of event where there are so many moving parts is obviously incredibly difficult to do. There is a reason that the Adrian Wojnarowski’s and Shams Charania’s of the world are so few and far between in sports media.

However, you have to wonder who Fischer’s sources are that let him down on a number of occasions Wednesday night.

