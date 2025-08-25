Screen grab: ‘The Dan Patrick Show’

Dan Wolken’s disappearance from the national sports media scene lasted all of 10 days.

When the longtime USA Today columnist announced his departure after 13 years, he said he’d “disappear for a little while,” but promised he would eventually reappear. That reappearance came Monday, when Yahoo Sports announced Wolken would join the outlet as a college sports columnist, while also contributing to coverage of tennis and the Olympics.

We are thrilled to announce @DanWolken is joining Yahoo Sports as our new college sports columnist! Dan will cover the biggest stories in college athletics and contribute across a wide range of sports, including tennis and the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/bJMKvvaaMv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 25, 2025

In taking to X, the Vanderbilt alum reacted to the move by saying that he was “So excited to join this fantastic team that I’ve admired from afar for many years.”

So excited to join this fantastic team that I’ve admired from afar for many years. Let’s go!!! https://t.co/mrWS2DxOsL — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) August 25, 2025

That “fantastic team” has been quietly building for a couple of years under president Ryan Spoon. As Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod noted, Yahoo Sports has assembled a roster of versatile, multi-platform talent that is hard to match in the current sports media landscape.

Wolken becomes the latest addition in a flurry of moves pointing to Yahoo Sports’ aggressive expansion. The national outlet recently partnered with On3/Rivals and brought in high-profile talent such as former ESPN Radio host Jason Fitz and ex-NFL Network star Andrew Siciliano, both of whom will host shows on the newly launched FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channel.

The FAST channel, now live on major platforms and at yahoosports.tv, offers more than 60 hours of original programming per week, covering a wide range of sports through both live and recorded shows. Current programming includes The Ariel Helwani Show, Yahoo Sports Daily, Inside Coverage, Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, The Kevin O’Connor Show, Football 301, and Network with Rich Kleiman.

Wolken spent 13 years at USA Today, covering college sports and national stories. He joins Yahoo Sports to report across multiple sports and contribute to the outlet’s digital and streaming coverage.