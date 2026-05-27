Charles Robinson

Yahoo Sports is making some changes to its NFL staff.

The publication has reportedly engaged in a round of layoffs impacting “several longtime contributors,” particularly targeting its NFL staff, according to a report by Ryan Glasspiegel in Front Office Sports. Included in the layoffs are NFL reporter Charles Robinson who has worked at Yahoo for over 20 years, and Charles McDonald, an NFL writer who co-hosted the Football 301 podcast with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon.

It is unclear the extent of the recent layoffs.

In a statement to Front Office Sports, a Yahoo spokesperson pointed to the outlet’s demonstrated focus on original content and characterized the layoffs as “tough decisions.”

“As evidenced by the last few years, we are investing heavily in our original content and we will continue to do so as we approach the football season,” the Yahoo spokesperson told FOS. “We carefully consider all personnel decisions and sometimes need to make tough decisions to achieve our strategic goals.”

It is true that Yahoo has invested in other areas recently. The outlet is bringing on Taylor Twellman for World Cup coverage this summer, and during the Olympics in February, Yahoo added a trio of former Olympic gold medalists to help cover Milan-Cortina.

As for its NFL coverage, Tice recently signed an extension with the company, and Yahoo bolstered its fantasy football coverage by extending Harmon and adding Justin Boone last year.

Last month, Yahoo Sports hired Jarrod Schwartz as its new general manager, reporting to Yahoo’s media president Ryan Spoon.