Credit: Yahoo Fantasy

Yahoo Sports wants in on college football’s fantasy boom.

The company announced a season-long college fantasy football game Thursday, its first standalone product built specifically around the college game rather than adapting its NFL format. Drafts open Aug. 3, with scoring beginning when the season kicks off Sept. 3, and the game pulls from the four power conferences — the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and ACC — along with Notre Dame.

Fantasy Football is going back to school. 📣 College Fantasy Football is now on @Yahoo. Get started now: https://t.co/cUiR5lSVzr pic.twitter.com/zzHBm6zwe8 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) July 9, 2026

The format borrows the bones of Yahoo’s existing fantasy football game, with head-to-head weekly matchups, standard drafts, trades, and waiver claims. Where it splits off is roster construction. Yahoo built an 18-man roster — three spots larger than its NFL game — and added a new “offense” position that scores off an entire team’s output rather than an individual player’s.

Team Offense: For the first time in Yahoo Fantasy history, fans can start an “Offense” position with team-level aggregate scoring. Fans can draft a college team’s offense as a whole and earn points for that team’s touchdowns, total yards, field goals made, and wins, and lose points for turnovers and losses. The new position rewards the dynamic and creative offenses of today’s college football — read more on how it’ll work. Expanded rosters: The game features a larger fantasy roster (18 players) than traditional fantasy football (15 players). As the transfer portal creates new opportunities for playing time and stardom, NIL keeps talented upperclassmen in school, and freshmen are increasingly game-ready, the modern game has more stars than ever. Now fans can add even more of them to their fantasy teams.

“College football fans live for Saturdays, and Yahoo College Fantasy Football is about to add to the excitement,” Yahoo Sports GM Jarrod Schwarz said in a prepared statement “We built this game to capture everything that makes the sport so special, giving fans a whole new reason to cheer for every touchdown, celebrate every big play, and get even more invested in the teams and players they already love.”

Yahoo Fantasy also announced that Eric Froton will serve as the company’s first-ever college fantasy football analyst. Froton has covered the format since 2018, most recently at NBC Sports, and has racked up three Fantasy Sports Writers Association College Sports Writer of the Year awards along the way. He’ll handle rankings and analysis for the new game and show up across Yahoo’s other fantasy programming.

College Fantasy Football is getting the best in the game. We’re thrilled to announce that Eric Froton (@CFFroton) will be Yahoo Fantasy’s first ever College Fantasy Football analyst 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jJhy6XEMmZ — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) July 9, 2026

Froton’s hire comes after Yahoo added Josh Norris and Hayden Winks, whose podcast lost its home this week when Underdog shut down its original content arm. Norris and Winks join a fantasy roster that already includes Matt Harmon, Justin Boone, Joel Smyth, and Scott Pianowski.