Yahoo Sports continues to bolster its roster with top-tier talent.

Under Ryan Spoon’s and Sam Farber’s leadership, the platform has added sports media personalities like Jason Fitz, Nate Tice, Russell Dorsey, Ariel Helwani, Kevin O’Connor, and Tera Roberts in recent months. In looking to expand its sports betting coverage footprint, the outlet announced Monday that Ben Fawkes would join Yahoo Sports as the company’s new senior sports betting analyst.

In leading Yahoo’s sports betting vertical, it was announced that Fawkes will “deliver sports betting insights, break down the industry’s most compelling news and trends, and contribute to our overall sports betting content strategy.” Additionally, Fawkes will contribute written content and regularly appear on Yahoo Sports’ various platforms.

Fawkes has been well entrenched in the sports betting industry since starting as an associate editor in Bristol nearly 15 years ago. In addition to his several years spent at the Worldwide Leader, where he played a significant role in the network’s gambling coverage, Fawkes also held key roles at VSiN, Gannett, and most recently, as a freelancer for The Athletic.

According to his LinkedIn, Fawkes served as a general editor at ESPN from 2016-20, where he helped expand the network’s sports betting coverage. He played a key role in developing content for ESPN Chalk, managing a team of writers, and integrating gambling insights across major ESPN shows like SportsCenter and Get Up.

After leaving ESPN, he became the vice president of digital content at VSiN full-time before eventually landing at Yahoo Sports.