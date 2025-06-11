The Yahoo Fantasy Logo

Last week, Yahoo Sports made headlines when it laid off longtime fantasy sports writers Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don.

The layoffs, however, haven’t stopped the online outlet from producing fantasy sports content. It just appears to be emphasizing a new method.

As noted by multiple members of the fantasy sports community, Yahoo posted a story on Tuesday morning regarding Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams’ 2025 outlook. The story — titled “Why Jameson Williams is no longer a boom-or-bust fantasy football option in 2025” — was published under a “Yahoo Sports” byline and includes a note at the top of it indicating that it was written with the assistance of AI.

“This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy,” the disclaimer reads. “Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.”

Unsurprisingly, multiple members of the fantasy sports community took to social media to call out Yahoo for the article, which was posted less than one week after Behrens and Del Don’s layoffs. Josh Larky also noted that this appears to be a recent trend for the outlet, with multiple articles that were published over the course of the last week including the same disclaimer.

Yahoo laid off two of its longest tenured (and prominent) analysts last week All the articles in this screenshot were created with AI Time to develop a backup plan if you’re working in this industry https://t.co/7UHRjhxSKM pic.twitter.com/SAEHjLJB8S — Josh Larky (@jlarkytweets) June 10, 2025

This explains a lot. pic.twitter.com/fJlWcRYBUf — Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) June 10, 2025

So Yahoo fires two Titans in Fantasy Football content creation and replaces them with AI? Don’t they realize AI-generated content is just an aggregate of content already on the Internet? What happens when all content creators are replaced? There won’t be any new content https://t.co/dKRhe6mbC0 — BonnieFF (@FantasyQueenB) June 10, 2025

In a statement to Barrett Media, a Yahoo Sports spokesperson defended the company’s months-long use of AI. The spokesperson also said that the company will continue to invest in its content team, including with regard to its fantasy football coverage.

“Our editorial team has been using an AI tool since the end of February to deliver written summaries of our podcasts. In each instance, these summaries are edited and published by a member of our editorial team and our use of the AI tool is disclosed at the beginning of the article. We will continue to invest in our content team and have exciting plans in place for the upcoming fantasy football season. We look forward to sharing more soon.”

While the recent advancement of AI might make its place in content creation inevitable, that doesn’t make seeing human work seemingly replaced by it sting any less. Moving forward, perhaps the biggest question isn’t how outlets like Yahoo will continue to utilize the tool, but rather how it will be received by its audience and the impact it could have on their reputations.