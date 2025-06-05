Photo Credit: Yahoo Sports/YouTube.

Andy Behrens has been a fantasy sports writer for Yahoo Sports since 2007. But on Wednesday, Behrens announced that his time there is coming to an end.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Behrens revealed that he is in his last week with Yahoo Sports.

I’ve been incredibly lucky to never have to write one of these terrible posts, but the luck ran out today. This is my final week at Yahoo Sports. (Honestly, I’m lucky to have survived the Montee Ball fiasco of 2013—every day since has been a gift.) It was a dream gig. I’m grateful to all my former coworkers. It’s just a fantastic team doing great work. Also, I truly appreciate everyone who’s read and viewed my ridiculous content over the past 18+ years. I think I’m gonna sulk offline for an as-yet-undetermined period of time, but will return soon with some horrendous fantasy takes for you all.

Many of his peers and readers responded to Wednesday’s announcement,

Andy is a living legend still doing amazing work https://t.co/lXMpTXZJXz — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) June 4, 2025

Behrens is one of the bedrocks of Yahoo Sports. Has been since the day Funston and I brought him in. A tremendous writer — sharp, hilarious and thoroughly entertaining. More importantly, he’s a wonderful friend and human. His contributions at Yahoo were so impactful. ❤️ you! https://t.co/1oPUX38eRt — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) June 4, 2025

Andy is one of the fantasy industry GOATs. His influence is over so much and I’m sure he’s not done making his mark. Kudos on a great run! https://t.co/VexYUlJEFC — D.J. Short (@djshort) June 4, 2025

I can’t say enough good things about you as a pillar of our industry and a fine person. I am looking forward to your next chapter. Rooting hard for you — Scott Engel (@scotteTheKing) June 4, 2025

You’re one of the most important people in this industry, not just for your contribution and work, but because you’ve always been so eager to listen and help. It’s a bummer, but wherever you end up next will be unbelievably lucky to have you. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) June 4, 2025

Sorry to hear this Andy. Helluva run and I’m confident your second chapter in this industry will top what you just produced. Good luck. https://t.co/WI4B0XXLEH — Greg Ambrosius (@GregAmbrosius) June 4, 2025

You’re truly one of the best people in our little corner of the world, and I can count on one hand the number of fantasy analysts who can turn a phrase nearly as well as you can. I know this isn’t your swan song. Hang tough, buddy. — Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF) June 4, 2025

Andy, you’re the man have loved every single one of our interactions dating back to RW/Yahoo days thanks for always being so kind — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) June 4, 2025

Behrens, as his Yahoo Sports bio notes, is “president of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association.”