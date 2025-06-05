Andy Behrens on the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast podcast. Photo Credit: Yahoo Sports/YouTube. Photo Credit: Yahoo Sports/YouTube.
Andy Behrens has been a fantasy sports writer for Yahoo Sports since 2007. But on Wednesday, Behrens announced that his time there is coming to an end.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Behrens revealed that he is in his last week with Yahoo Sports.

I’ve been incredibly lucky to never have to write one of these terrible posts, but the luck ran out today. This is my final week at Yahoo Sports. (Honestly, I’m lucky to have survived the Montee Ball fiasco of 2013—every day since has been a gift.)

It was a dream gig. I’m grateful to all my former coworkers. It’s just a fantastic team doing great work. Also, I truly appreciate everyone who’s read and viewed my ridiculous content over the past 18+ years.

I think I’m gonna sulk offline for an as-yet-undetermined period of time, but will return soon with some horrendous fantasy takes for you all.

Many of his peers and readers responded to Wednesday’s announcement,

Behrens, as his Yahoo Sports bio notes, is “president of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association.”

