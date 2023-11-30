The merger been the USFL and XFL has been approved by federal antitrust regulators.

Per the Sports Business Journal, the green lighting of the merger will lead to a new season of the combined leagues on March 30.

Details about the megazord USFL/XFL remain sparse, though XFL CEO Russ Brandon will reportedly be at the top of the food chain.

“We are pleased to have completed the antitrust review process in connection with the proposed merger of the XFL and USFL and intend to play a combined season this spring kicking off on Saturday, March 30,” the parties said in a statement. “We are now finalizing terms of the definitive agreement and will share more about this new League in the coming weeks.” Little is known about the structure of the combined entity. Details like its name, surviving markets and teams, broadcast rights deals and player employment terms are still in development. However, a source said XFL CEO Russ Brandon will be the top executive of the combined league. Since the merger was announced, XFL executives Marc Ross and Jay Rothman both left the league.

The relaunched USFL ran for two seasons with backing from Fox Sports. The third iteration of the XFL ran for just one, 2023, and was backed by RedBird Capital. The USFL had media rights deals with Fox and NBC, while the XFL had one with ESPN.

Each league had eight teams in 2023, though the USFL’s games were played in four hub cities (Detroit, Canton, Birmingham, and Memphis). The XFL’s eight teams played in eight different cities across the country, including three based in Texas.

While we still don’t know much about what the combined league will look like, clearing the antitrust hurdle is a huge step forward.

[Sports Business Journal]