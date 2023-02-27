One of the best parts of the 2020 version of the XFL was the impact that in-game interviews with players and coaches had on the television experience. The 2023 version has lacked a lot of that so far, but we got a reminder of how noteworthy those moments can be on Sunday when Orlando Guardians head coach Terrell Buckley essentially threw his players under the bus during an in-game interview.

The Guardians had their hands full with the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday in a game they eventually lost 30-12. Because the XFL allows and encourages coaches to speak with media during the game, sideline reporter Dawn Davenport was able to grab Buckley at one point and ask him what the team needed to do to get back in the game.

According to Buckley, the answer was to swap out his current players for better ones.

We got coaches in the XFL throwing their entire team under the bus ?pic.twitter.com/f0w0LhZq3G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 26, 2023

“We gotta get different guys in there. Obviously, I got guys out there that are not competing, that are not making plays,” Buckley said. “We gotta get people in there, young men that want to compete and make plays.”

Harsh? Absolutely!

Uncalled for? Depends.

Exactly the kind of moment the XFL needs to create a sense that people need to tune in to see what might happen next? For sure.

Buckley, in particular, seems like someone that XFL cameras should be trained on at all times. He certainly seems very willing to let his bluntness and desire to win create some interesting moments on the field. For example, here he is taking wide receiver Eli Rogers to task for not coming out of the game when he told him to.

Eli Rodgers doesn't wanna come out the game coach! #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/8JcflemHB0 — The XFL Podcast (@XFLPod) February 26, 2023

The early ratings seem to imply that the XFL, once again, isn’t going to attrract an audience with football alone. It needs more moments like the one above in order to get people intrigued and make the television experience a little more interesting.

[Dov Kleiman, LBS]