ESPN is leaning even further into the XFL, announcing the launch of XFL Today, a weekly studio show.

The show will air on ESPN’s digital platforms (social media, YouTube, the ESPN app), though its premiere will initially air on ABC this Sunday, February 19th at 2:30 PM ET.

Jason Fitz hosts XFL Today, joined by Skubie Mageza and, making regular appearances, Andrew Hawkins.

“XFL Today will be yet another opportunity to provide innovative access with our coverage of the league,” said Mike Foss, ESPN vice president, digital production. “We can’t wait to bring fans pre-game coverage in an engaging and interactive way and Fitz, Skubie, and Hawk are the perfect trio to accomplish that on a weekly basis.”

Each week, XFL Today will typically air in advance of the weekend’s final game.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced an XFL docuseries called Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream, which premieres Thursday evening.

ESPN isn’t going all-out to nudge the XFL to success, but the company is putting forward a solid enough effort. The season kicks off Saturday, and we’ll see if those efforts result in impressive viewership for the league.

[ESPN]