GamingWWEBy Phillip Bupp on

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods might be best known for being in The New Day but he has been branching out doing other things that he likes to do. Woods is a gamer and along with his YouTube and Twitch channel, he has been a host on G4 for the past couple years. On Thursday, G4 and WWE are announcing a new show called Arena that will be hosted by Woods and fellow G4 host Gina Darling.

Arena is “a monthly show where the world of streamers, celebrities, pro-athletes and WWE Superstars will collide and enter the G4 Arena to hash out their personal/professional issues with a gauntlet of chaotic, and hilarious, challenges.”

The series will stream monthly, starting Wednesday June 29 at 7 PM ET on G4’s Twitch Channel and WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are named as future guests but it’s not known if they will be participants.

[Photo: UpUpDownDown]

