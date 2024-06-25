Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after WrestleMania XL concluded on April 7, WWE announced plans to release a behind-the-scenes look at the two-night extravaganza.

Fans were thrilled by the news, looking to relive and get an exclusive look at Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship ending Reigns’ historic title reign, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s first wrestling match in over a decade, and plenty more moments and matches throughout the weekend.

The documentary was originally slated to come out on April 10, the Wednesday after the event, but was repeatedly delayed for unknown reasons.

On Monday, however, WWE chief content officer and head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced on X that the documentary would be premiering on WWE’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 3 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Road to #WrestleMania XL was all about finding magic amidst the chaos. Now… we’re showing you how it all really went down. WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain premieres July 3 at 7pm ET, exclusively on @WWE’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/Bd1sQ9tHtz — Triple H (@TripleH) June 24, 2024

The documentary will feature interviews with Johnson, Levesque, Rhodes, and a host of other participants, including Seth Rollins, who worked through a knee injury to team with Rhodes against Johnson and Reigns in a tag team match to close out night one of the event. Rollins faced Drew McIntyre in the opener of the second night, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship and took time off to rehab his injury.

The backstage reports about Johnson, Levesque, and Rhodes leading up to the event implied a power struggle was going on. Johnson, who gained a seat on the TKO board earlier this year, was seemingly set to face Reigns in the event’s main event before fan backlash forced a pivot leading to the tag match on the first night and Reigns vs. Rhodes the second night in a rematch from the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 39.

