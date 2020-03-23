With the COVID-19 outbreak and most people stuck at home, pro sports leagues have made subscription packages free for the time being, giving fans actual (archived) sports to watch (examples: free NFL Game Pass, free NBA League Pass, free NHL TV and NHL Live, and free MLB.TV).

And now, wrestling fans can get their fix, with WWE joining the free content parade.

WWE announced on Monday that “a vast portion of the WWE Network library” and “free access of thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content” have been unlocked, including access to every past WrestleMania.

Here’s more, from the WWE press release:

Beginning today, WWE is pleased to unlock a vast portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content, including every WrestleMania in history, countless pay-per-view spectaculars, original documentaries and more, for a limited time. This unprecedented offering to WWE fans worldwide includes each epic installment to date of WrestleMania, plus, every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and groundbreaking originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview show, the recent five-episode hit, WWE Ruthless Aggression, and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series. Also included: Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw

Recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown

Every episode of WWE Untold

A Future WWE: The FCW Story

The press release notes that the upcoming WrestleMania 36 (a two-night event — April 4 and 5 — hosted by Rob Gronkowski, with no audience) will only be available to WWE Network subscribers, which certainly isn’t a surprise.

Wrestling fans can also watch past editions of WrestleMania on ESPN leading up to WrestleMania 36, with WrestleMania 32 (March 29, 7 p.m. ET) and WrestleMania 35 (April 5, 3 p.m. ET) scheduled to air in the coming weeks (ESPN also aired WrestleMania 30 on Sunday night).