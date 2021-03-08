More details about WWE Network’s move to Peacock were revealed on Monday, and as expected, the transition will begin before next month’s WrestleMania 37.

Per a press release, content will begin to appear on March 18th. This is three days before the Fastlane PPV, which will also be available on Peacock.

According to the release, every past WrestleMania will be available at launch, along with pay-per-view events from the last year and various series and collections. The full WWE Network archive is expected to be available on Peacock by SummerSlam, which traditionally takes place in mid to late August (the date for SummerSlam 2021 has not been announced yet).

Starting March 18, Peacock will begin rolling out WWE Network content just before Fastlane, the first WWE pay-per-view (PPV) event on the service. The new WWE destination on Peacock will feature fan-favorite content at launch, including all past WrestleManias leading up to WrestleMania 37—streaming exclusively on Peacock. WWE will have a dedicated page on Peacock where fans can browse and access every PPV event in the last calendar year; current or most recent season episodes of WWE original series Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Chronicle, and WWE Icons; in-ring action with new weekly episodes of NXT the day after air, as well as the 2021 replays of RAW and SmackDown 30 days after air; groundbreaking documentaries, including Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE 24, and WWE Untold; reality series, including Total Bellas; as well as collections of featured series, topical moments like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Week, and playlists showcasing current Superstars. Peacock will continually add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive—including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history—available to stream on demand before SummerSlam.

Also of note: the current WWE Network app will sunset on April 4th. WrestleMania 37 takes place on April 10th and 11th. This isn’t a coincidence. WWE fans will need to subscribe to Peacock if they want to watch the event on WWE Network. As an incentive to sign up, Peacock is offering a four month subscription to Premium for $9.99, though it should be emphasized this is not the ad-free version.

I imagine some fans will be upset about the delay in getting the entire WWE Network archive up on Peacock, but let’s be honest here: that’s a shitload of content to upload. The more recent stuff and the WrestleMania archive, weeks before WrestleMania, are understandable priorities. I do feel for the fans who will watch to watch content following the shift to Peacock that hasn’t been uploaded yet, but it’ll (hopefully) all be there in time.

