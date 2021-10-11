Being WWE Champion is more than just holding a title and competing in the ring. The WWE Champion is someone who is putting the company on their back and is pretty much the face of the company.

Part of the responsibilities for the WWE Champion is they represent the company at various events. Making appearances as WWE Champion might mean a lot of travel and hard work but given how Big E spent his weekend, it also means an unforgettable experience.

The WWE Champion, and former Iowa defensive lineman, began Saturday morning at his alma mater to see his Hawkeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a top 5 matchup. Big E showed up on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff in style wearing Hawkeye colored overalls, overalls that he borrowed from a complete stranger.

THE CHAMP IS HERE ?@WWEBigE knows how to make an entrance pic.twitter.com/3lWe7E4USC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

After seeing the Hawkeyes defeat the Nittany Lions, Big E flew to Las Vegas for Fury-Wilder III. The WWE Champion, who had experience introducing The New Day for so many years, introduced both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder and incorporated some of his New Day references in his hype video.

Big E then witnessed Fury knock out Wilder in the 11th round to retain the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

After the fun and memorable weekend, it’s back to the ring for Big E. On tonight’s Raw, Big E will meet face-to-face with Drew McIntyre as they build for their WWE Championship match at Crown Jewel.