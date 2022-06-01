Three months ago, WWE and A&E announced a multi-year extension to have 130 total hours of WWE-themed content air exclusively on A&E platforms.

On Wednesday, WWE and A&E revealed some of their upcoming programming, which includes a second season of Biography: WWE Legends and two new shows. All of that will premiere on Sunday, July 10.

Season 2 of Biography: WWE Legends will feature people and events from various eras of the WWE timeline. Starting in the 80s with the first WrestleMania, A&E will profile such people as The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and D-Generation X.

WWE Rivals was mentioned in the initial announcement, with WWE and A&E saying then that the show “will chronicle the little-known stories behind the biggest clashes in WWE history.” Hosted by Freddie Prinze Jr., who used to write for WWE, WWE Rivals will cover such rivalries as Steve Austin/The Rock, Bret Hart/Shawn Michaels, Undertaker/Kane, John Cena/Edge, and the Monday Night Wars of the 90s.

WWE Smack Talk is a wrap-up show of the Biography and Rivals episodes that just aired. Hosted by Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, and Jackie Redmond, they will discuss the biggest moments from both shows as well as reveal extra stuff that didn’t make the show along with interviewing special guests.

One show that wasn’t mentioned in this latest announcement was WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, a show that consisted of WWE seeking out unique and memorable pieces of pro wrestling history. In their earlier announcement, it was revealed that A&E ordered 24 episodes of that. So while WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures apparently isn’t set to air in July, it will air in due time.