Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While WrestleMania 41 — and especially the Night 2 main event — may have received mixed reviews, there’s no questioning the event’s success.

In fact, WWE is touting it as the most successful event in its history. And based on the numbers, it’d be tough to disagree.

Perhaps most notably from a business standpoint, WrestleMania 41 marked the biggest gate in the company’s history. The two-night event drew 124,693 total fans across both nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with both the impressive attendance and an increase in ticket prices contributing to the record gate.

As for the viewers at home, WrestleMania 41 also proved to be the most-watched WrestleMania of all-time, increasing by 114 percent to break the record that was previously set by last year’s WrestleMania XL. That can likely be best attributed to this being the first year of WWE’s global Netflix deal, with the streamer serving as the home of WrestleMania everywhere except the United States, where it airs on Peacock.

According to a release from WWE’s parent company, TKO, the company also set records for merchandise (both on-site and ecommerce), as well as sponsorships, hospitality experiences and attendance at the WWE World fan experience event. WWE is also touting WrestleMania 41 as “the most socially viewed WWE event of all-time” with 1.1 billion social views throughout the weekend, with Sunday also marking the most-viewed day on WWE’s YouTube page.

While it’s not necessarily surprising that WrestleMania 41 proved to be so successful, the numbers are impressive nonetheless. And it’s particularly telling that most of the records that this year’s WrestleMania set broke marks that were established just last year, an indication that the pro wrestling giant is continuing to hit its stride under the TKO banner.

With the Netflix deal only in its infancy and the Peacock deal in the U.S. set to expire in 2026, WWE’s momentum only appears to be building. In the meantime, all eyes shift to WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans, which could very well be another record-breaking event.