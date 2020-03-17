The WWE announced on Monday night that WrestleMania 36 will not take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay due to the coronavirus outbreak.

WrestleMania will still happen, but at WWE’s training facility in Orlando (the WWE Performance Center), with “only essential personnel” on the closed set. That means no fans in attendance. The April 5 event will still stream live on WWE Network and is available on pay-per-view.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

So, this will be a very weird setting for the top WWE event of the year. However, due to coronavirus concerns, seemingly the only choices for WWE were to have WrestleMania in the Performance Center with no audience, cancel the event, or postpone it.

WWE actually held SmackDown in the Performance Center with no fans on Monday, and curiosity from viewers boosted the TV ratings.

Here’s an example of the bizarre (empty) setting from SmackDown: