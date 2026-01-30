Edit via Liam McGuire

WWE will host its annual Royal Rumble event on Saturday, Jan. 31, in what will mark the company’s most highly anticipated show since its media rights deal with ESPN first went into effect last year.

Below is everything you need to know about whether you have access to the Royal Rumble through your ESPN subscription.

Why is the Royal Rumble on ESPN Unlimited?

The Royal Rumble is on ESPN Unlimited as a result of a rights deal in which WWE’s Premium Live Events (PLEs) now stream on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The rights deal was first announced in the summer of 2025 and kicked off with WWE’s inaugural WrestlePalooza show in September. WWE PLEs had previously been streaming on Peacock since 2021. The ESPN deal is a five-year pact reportedly worth $325 million.

Where can I find ESPN Unlimited?

The ESPN app is available on all major streaming devices, such as Apple TV and Roku, as well as in app stores such as Apple’s App Store. A full explainer can be seen below.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s #RoyalRumble, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso shares how to watch the @WWE Premium Live Event on the ESPN App Activate via paid TV providers here: https://t.co/O086VBXWqc pic.twitter.com/HCKjYB2H6x — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 27, 2026

Does my cable subscription get me access to ESPN Unlimited?

It depends on who your cable provider is.

Currently, ESPN has deals with multiple major providers, including Spectrum and DirecTV, that allow you to authenticate your subscription and access the ESPN app’s Unlimited tier. Other providers — including YouTube TV and Comcast — don’t currently support authentication but they are working on it.

Why doesn’t my cable subscription get me access to ESPN Unlimited?

If your cable provider doesn’t currently offer access to the ESPN Unlimited tier, it’s either because it doesn’t have an agreement in place, agreement hasn’t yet taken effect, of they technical authentication is not yet in place which is the case for YouTubeTV and Comcast. You can read a more thorough breakdown of the situation here.

How can I get ESPN Unlimited without access through a cable subscription?

If you don’t have access to the ESPN Unlimited tier through your cable subscription, you can purchase a subscription for $29.99 a month.