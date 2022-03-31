WWE has been making weekly TV shows for decades but that has usually been under the guise of sports entertainment. Now, the top brass at WWE will be taking the pro wrestling world to TV in another way with a scripted drama that is currently in development with NBCUniversal.

Called Pinned, the show’s executive producers include WWE CEO Vince McMahon, executive producer Kevin Dunn, executive VP of WWE television Chris Kaiser, and Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi, along with Craig O’Neill (EP of CSI: Vegas and MacGyver).

The show is described as, “An adrenalized upstairs-downstairs soap that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional wrestling promotion and the unforgettable characters that populate it. Pinned offers a front-row seat into the eccentric wrestling culture and the mayhem that exists between the locker room and the boardroom.”

This is the second WWE-backed scripted series in development. Last July, it was announced that WWE was collaborating with Blumhouse Television on a limited series about Vince McMahon’s 1994 trial where McMahon was found not guilty for supplying anabolic steroids to his wrestlers.

There is no premiere date or network info but with shows like Heels and Young Rock, along with the development of The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon, it’s another program about the industry that further demonstrates wrestling-themed TV shows are hot right now, and may even be poised to take over the television landscape.