Credit: Indianapolis Star

Making a docuseries about the inner workings of pro wrestling isn’t quite like making a docuseries about traditional sports.

In our traditional definition of sports, no one is 100% certain of the outcome. Yes, there are favorites and underdogs, but there is also an element of unpredictability. Since pro wrestling is scripted entertainment, the participants in the ring know what’s going to happen. Kayfabe rules.

Season 3 of WWE: Unreal is already available on Netflix, just six months after the previous installment. While the outcomes might be predetermined, there is still a lot you can’t plan for and have to adjust to.

“We kind of have glimpses into slivers of time of what the plan could be, of what’s penciled in, and then life happens a lot,” showrunner Erik Powers said. “Within this series, we cover what happened with Seth Rollins when he had a match down in Australia, and doing a coast-to-coast flying headbutt, he sustained a major shoulder injury that ended up knocking him out of commission. They had to rip up their story and pull the trigger on a breakup of his faction with Bron Breakker that they didn’t have in the near view as a plan.”

OFFICIAL: @WWE: Unreal Season 3 will release on Netflix on July 21. John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of WWE Superstars rise to the occasion. Buckle up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ioSchP4Ngi — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) June 22, 2026

WWE: Unreal is made in conjunction with Omaha Productions and NFL Films. Senior producer Michael Flynn and his crew have become adept at highlighting the real-life aspects of this performance. Any documentary starts with an idea but may need to pivot quickly as the story unfolds and the people deal with change.

One of the more fascinating characters in Season 3 is 47-year-old CM Punk. Like any sport, it can be extremely difficult to compete at a certain age.

“There’s an underlying theme of real life throughout this entire season,” Flynn said. “We actually have an episode called ‘Life Happens,’ where we’re dealing with CM Punk being vulnerable throughout the season, including the return of his wife, the loss of his dog, and the challenges of getting older and reaching the peaks and valleys of WrestleMania that he thought he would reach 15 years ago. It’s the fact that in the WWE, parts of the stories can be planned, but the journey to telling that story can be very unpredictable, and a lot of the time real life happens.”

CM Punk and AJ Lee talk about the loss of their rescue dog, Larry, in WWE: Unreal ❤️ “We don’t have kids. We don’t have a lot of family. It was just us and Larry for a decade.” pic.twitter.com/en4F1PpBXE — Netflix (@netflix) July 21, 2026

As old as CM Punk is, the main attraction of Season 3 is the retirement of 49-year-old John Cena. One of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history has successfully transitioned into a mainstream movie star.

Flynn said viewers will gain a deeper understanding of Cena’s thought process behind his decision to end his controversial heel turn. In real life, he could see that pretending to be a villain just wasn’t working.

“He was one of the biggest superstars living on the planet today,” Flynn said. “Of course, he’s going to be involved in every single part of it, but how consumed he was with it and how open he was to pivoting when he had to pivot. There’s a scene during it where he meets with Triple H, and they decide, ‘Oh, maybe it’s time to reverse the heel turn and get that old John Cena character back and give the fans what they want at this point in the farewell tour.’ He’s honest about it. He sat down with us, was genuine, and gave real-life answers that I think will be interesting to both non-wrestling fans and, definitely, wrestling fans as well.”