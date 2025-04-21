A writer’s meeting from the “WWE: Unreal” teaser

For years, the writer’s room at WWE was something people heard about but never really seen. This summer, a Netflix docuseries will expose the inner workings of that aspect of the pro wrestling industry.

WWE announced WWE: Unreal during Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, while Netflix released a teaser for the 10-episode series.

From a WWE press release: “For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”

WWE, Omaha Productions, NFL Films, and Skydance Sports are behind the project, with WWE executive producer Lee Fitting, Omaha co-founder and president Jamie Horowitz, and Omaha co-founder and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning as notable executive producers.

“WWE: Unreal” seems like it’ll cover more than just what goes on in the writer’s room. There are creative discussions with talent, as well as conversations and reactions from creative while in the Gorilla Position during WWE shows. It looks to be an intriguing look for those of us interested in the backstage happenings at WWE.