Credit: Netflix

For the second time in the last six months, WWE and Netflix are once again taking pro wrestling fans behind the curtain.

On Tuesday, January 20, Netflix will release the second season of WWE: Unreal. Created in conjunction with Omaha Productions and NFL Films, the Drive To Survive-style series affords fans unprecedented access to the WWE writers’ room and the behind-the-scenes happenings that help shape the pro wrestling giant.

Ahead of Tuesday’s launch, Awful Announcing spoke with showrunner Erik Powers (NFL Films), as well as producer Michael Flynn (Omaha Productions) about the series’ second season. And even with two seasons under his belt, Powers still marvels at the unprecedented access he has received.

“There’s the creation of current stories where it’s you’re seeing the birth of this idea like Seth Rollins turning around, throwing the crutches — like that’s gonna be on every WrestleMania package from here to eternity,” Powers said. “And to be able to have a camera rolling when the idea first came up in the room, it’s like you got to see the Constitution being written.”

WWE: UNREAL returns January 20. Go behind the scenes with the biggest WWE Superstars and back into the writer’s room on the road to SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/nQtHYb5wN9 — Netflix (@netflix) January 5, 2026

While that might sound hyperbolic to most, many pro wrestling fans (including this author) agree. While WWE has done behind-the-scenes documentaries that blur the lines between kayfabe and reality before, none have provided the type of access to the writer’s room that WWE: Unreal has been afforded, providing viewers with a front row view of the company’s creative process.

That will be especially interesting when it comes to the angle that Powers referenced, as Seth Rollins faked what appeared to be a legitimate injury last July, only to make a shocking return at SummerSlam. According to Powers, he knew something special was about to happen as he saw the creative process unfold.

“We were rolling when [WWE chief content officer] Triple H leaned back in his chair and said, ‘well, what if we…’ so we witnessed it. But, as it went along, the idea was there and then it was just sitting back and seeing if they were actually gonna run with it. And the entire time, the level of secrecy that WWE had with it is like — we have a scene in the show where Triple H points out to one of the writers, ‘don’t write it down in the notes.’

“So it popped up and then it was ‘alright, no one tells this to anyone because we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not and if it does happen, we absolutely don’t want it to come out.’ Like when it comes to the writers room meetings, I go through and log all of them and I talk about it with very few people, only basically if we need to set up coverage for something that could possibly be happening.”

In addition to Rollins, the second season of WWE: Unreal will also focus on Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta, and Lyra Valkyria. And according to Flynn, it’s that depth of intriguing subjects that separates the series from other behind-the-scenes ventures.

“Access. Strong characters, which WWE has naturally, maybe the best in the world. And the storytelling, and that, and that’s where NFL Films comes in,” Flynn answered when asked what makes a good sports docuseries. “Like they’re just masters at it. I grew up watching Hard Knocks in high school and now I get to work with the same guys who produced that… it’s just that amazing storytelling… Erik Powers, he is a WWE diehard and this is his brainchild, like he is the one rolling with the punches here and pitching stories and storyboards. And [director] Chris Weaver, who was not necessarily the biggest WWE fan in the world, but it’s just a damn good storyteller.

“And that tag team just makes this a phenomenal series. When we see cuts come in of each episode — I didn’t think we could get better than season one. But there are some good, good stuff here that I’m excited for the world to see.”