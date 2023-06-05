On Monday, WWE announced a return to Twitch in a multi-year partnership. Along with the return of the official WWE channel, WWE announced a new sidecast for Raw that will take place every Monday starting on June 5.

This comes off the heels of WWE announcing a partnership with Twitch that allowed talent to return to streaming. In the partnership, talent receives most of the revenue if they adhere to certain restrictions like getting clearance before streaming with people from other pro wrestling companies.

People can access WWE’s channel through the Twitch app or at twitch.tv/wwe.

WWE’s Twitch channel will be the home of live and exclusive WWE content and an alternate live-streaming feed for press conferences. A cornerstone of the channel will be its Raw sidecast, which will complement the televised show. In a WWE press release, “The weekly viewing experience will be led by a rotating cast of hosts and will regularly feature appearances by WWE Superstars, unique and exclusive content such as backstage interviews, and more.”

Twitch reaches a much younger audience compared to most traditional media outlets. Over 70% of the Twitch audience is under the age of 34, with over 40% under the age of 24. WWE leads all major sports leagues on YouTube and TikTok with 95 million subscribers and 20 million followers, respectively.