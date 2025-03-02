Screengrab via WWE

WWE’s 2025 Elimination Chamber will go down as one of the most historic moments in professional wrestling history. After 20 years as a top good guy, John Cena finally turned heel and aligned with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his feud against WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Also for some reason Travis Scott was there.

Wait, what?

Let’s explain.

John Cena won the Elimination Chamber match to headline WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas against Rhodes. But it wasn’t the main event of the show. Rhodes came out to congratulate Cena as any top babyface would, but there was the little matter of The Rock wanting Cody’s “soul” to become “his champion” after the pair were locked in a feud leading to last year’s WrestleMania. Fans were wondering where the whole “I want your soul” storyline was going to go, and they certainly weren’t let down by the destination.

After Rhodes turned down The Rock’s offer, he then gave the cue to Cena, who launched the most famous heel turn since Hulk Hogan formed the nWO at Bash at the Beach almost 30 years ago.

SPEECHLESS. 💔 JOHN CENA just viciously TURNED on CODY RHODES at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/jSyaCud7Wz — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025

And also Travis Scott was there?

The rap star entered with The Rock for the main event segment and is singing the theme song for this year’s WrestleMania. That’s great, celebrities make appearances in WWE all the time. But instead of exiting stage left and letting the professional wrestlers handle their business, Travis Scott hung around in the corner burning sage. Then after Cena’s heel turn, he incredibly joined in the Rhodes beatdown and posed with Cena and The Rock afterwards like he was the third member of the new Hollywood order.

So in other words it’s exactly like Hulk Hogan forming the nWo, only if he walked down the aisle with Busta Rhymes. It was an iconic moment in wrestling history, one that will be replayed forever and will make this year’s WrestleMania build enormous.

But afterwards as fans were trying to soak in what they just saw, they couldn’t help but point out the apparent randomness of Travis Scott’s cameo.

Wrestling fans are gonna look back on this moment 20 years from now and be like yeah that was awesome but why the fuck was Travis Scott there? — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 2, 2025

this picture is so iconic but WHY IS TRAVIS SCOTT THERE pic.twitter.com/W30VsvWdrI — mars 🎯⚡️ (@enfamousmars) March 2, 2025

travis scott being involved in the biggest heel turn since hogan is quite hysterical — khi (@stymead) March 2, 2025

One of the BEST heel turns of all time Everything about that segment was perfect but I have no idea why Travis Scott was there — Brian (@Bri_an2) March 2, 2025

Travis Scott lurking in the back of this whole thing like my cousin’s new boyfriend while my uncles argue politics at Thanksgiving #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/L9vuyN89cR — Mike Janela (@MikeJanela) March 2, 2025

I’m still laughing Travis Scott was involved in one of the biggest moments in wrestling history — Never break kayfabe (@Quadripolar_B) March 2, 2025

John Cena, Travis Scott and The Rock right now: pic.twitter.com/3UfUEckZlR — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) March 2, 2025

Who knows, maybe Travis Scott is the true Final Boss and we just have to see how this all plays out. Whatever the reasoning for it, the rap star will always be there as a permanent fixture in WWE lore. But given the Elimination Chamber PPV took place in Toronto and Drake was in attendance in the front row, you have to wonder what could have been if it was Kendrick Lamar helping the John Cena heel turn to turn up the heat even more.