Edit via Liam McGuire

There is a very peculiar subplot involving Tom Brady’s Fanatics flag football festival taking place this weekend, and it involves Logan Paul and WWE.

For those who might be unaware, it all started when Brady and Paul, who are both participating in the flag football event, traded shots on Paul’s podcast. Brady and Paul will captain two of the three teams competing in the event. Brady called Paul’s WWE career “cute” and the two argued over who was actually more athletic. Paul then took it as far as to challenge an active NFL player to a boxing match in Puerto Rico. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell answered the call, but then Paul strangely backed out.

The Paul-Brady feud continued on Thursday. Brady was asked how many WWE superstars would it take to sack him and then he went off on professional wrestling as a whole.

“All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what’s going on. In a football game you wouldn’t know, so they wouldn’t even get near me. Plus if I had a good offensive line they’d punch those guys right in the throat and they’d probably be crying. There’s no fake BS we do in American football. For those guys it’d be a whole different story for them,” Brady said.

Immediately, several WWE wrestlers took to social media to respond to Brady.

A lot of words to say “if I had five guys to protect me, I might be ok” 🫶🏻 https://t.co/g0jvEkDgtW — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 19, 2026

It would only take one @WWE superstar to CURSE Tim Bordy https://t.co/RQ6picQM3u — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 19, 2026

@LoganPaul let me know when you want to drop this goof👁️ https://t.co/VlWMtnl4fK — Austin Theory (@_Theory1) March 19, 2026

At this point, it’s starting to feel like this is some kind of worked shoot to not only promote the flag football event, but also to perhaps lead to a Tom Brady appearance in WWE where he would face off against Logan Paul.

That was given even more credence when Paul got into a confrontation with former Brady teammate and one-time WWE 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski. And wouldn’t you know Fanatics cameras were right there on the scene to capture the confrontation with Kevin Hart inexplicably on scene to attempt to break it up! What are the odds?!?

Look at @KevinHart4real caught in the middle of this one 🤣 Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft presented by @DICKS pic.twitter.com/glOB5dBbNp — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 19, 2026

Maybe now is also a good time to mention that Tom Brady is part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and WrestleMania 42 will take place in their stadium in Las Vegas for the second consecutive year.

Any WWE fan will tell you the build to this year’s WrestleMania has been lackluster and well behind the pace set in the last few years ever since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over from Vince McMahon. WrestleMania has always featured plenty of star power from the sports and entertainment world. Lawrence Taylor once main evented a WrestleMania and personalities from Floyd Mayweather to Snoop Dogg have had a match at the event. An appearance from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski would bring real mainstream attention and further the company’s sports tie-ins given their relationships with ESPN and Fanatics.

But the question now is will Tom Brady actually step into the ring at WrestleMania 42? Logan Paul needs a storyline after his Vision stable with Paul Heyman has been wrecked due to injury. But the sight of Tom Brady taking bumps in a WWE ring would be more shocking than any twist the company could actually come up with. A Paul-Gronk match seems much more likely with Brady in his former teammate’s corner and Paul stablemate Austin Theory backing him.

But if that’s the case, who would WWE fans actually cheer for? Paul is booked as a smarmy heel in WWE, which would make him a weird choice to defend the honor of the business against Tom Brady, who by belittling the industry is sure positioning himself as a WWE villain. If it actually heads down this road, it could be as awkward as the WrestleMania XX situation between Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg. But if that’s where we are headed, someone might want to advise Brady that repeatedly calling WWE “scripted” may be going a little too far if you’re actually trying to sell a match here.