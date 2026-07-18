Credit: Fanatics

A lead NFL announcer with a $375 million contract physically assaulting a fellow media personality would likely be the cause of a serious scandal in the real world. Or at least draw similar headlines to Will Smith and Chris Rock. But that doesn’t appear to be the case with whatever WWE-inspired thing Tom Brady and Logan Paul are doing.

In case you may have forgotten, Brady and Paul feuded last year after a podcast in which the two traded barbs about football and professional wrestling, where Paul has transitioned to being a full-time performer. It continued earlier this at the Fanatics Flag Football event when Rob Gronkowski got involved and other WWE superstars got into the mix on social media.

It all looked like heading towards a match or confrontation at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas where Brady is part-owner of the Raiders. However, Paul and his Vision stablemate Austin Theory instead teamed with iShowSpeed in a match against The Usos and LA Knight.

But in spite of Logan Paul suffering a torn triceps injury in May, he is keeping the potential storyline with Tom Brady very much alive.

While the sports world came together at Fanatics Fest in New York City, the two stars were involved in yet another confrontation. However, this time business picked up with Brady actually slapping Paul with what looked to be a fairly stiff shot to the side of the head. And it just so happened that New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns was on stage to separate the pair before things got more physical.

Round 100 of this never ending beef at Fanatics Fest 😭 pic.twitter.com/w7N6WwHnCz — Fanatics (@Fanatics) July 17, 2026

Judging by the intensity in which Towns got between Brady and Paul to break them up, it doesn’t exactly scream that this is a shoot. And given Brady himself said he’d love to be in a WWE storyline at the same event, you can connect the dots pretty easily on this one.

However, we haven’t quite got there yet. So far, this “storyline” has seemingly been contained within the Fanatics universe and not the WWE one. But all the stars look like aligning for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Remember that the original Fanatics flag football event was supposed to take place in Riyadh, but was then moved to Los Angeles thanks to the US war against Iran. A WrestleMania match might be the backup plan to get Brady in Riyadh after all.

Given Brady, Paul, Fanatics, WWE, and Saudi Arabia are all linked together, a celebrity match next Spring now looks like the final destination. But if Tom Brady ever does make it to WWE television, hopefully it goes better than Pat McAfee’s WrestleMania 42 role.