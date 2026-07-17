Credit: What do you want to talk about podcast

Tom Brady is one of the most decorated players of his generation, and he is ready to take his talents to a new arena: WWE.

Brady was speaking at Fanatics Fest during a live edition of Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast.

“I feel like since I’m retired from football, I have an opportunity to go out there and still showcase that I’m a little bit of an athlete. You know, my boy Gronk has done it. I’ve seen Logan Paul do it. I think I could get in there for at least one match, right? Come on Nick (Khan). Make it happen.” Brady said.

This is not the first time Brady has been publicly involved with WWE. Brady got into a public tussle with Logan Paul a few months ago after Paul revealed he would be playing in Brady’s then-upcoming Fanatics flag football event.

Brady started by saying that Paul wasn’t a good enough athlete to compete in the event. Paul responded by pointing to his WWE résumé.

“That’s cute,” Brady said, dismissively. “That’s great. I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Things continued during the Fanatics football festival in March. Brady again publicly criticized WWE as “cute and scripted”. Logan Paul and Brady’s longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, got into a little tussle later that weekend.

That led some to believe Brady was setting up an appearance at WrestleMania.

That did not end up happening, but Brady’s latest comments suggest something still might be afoot. Notably, Brady’s comments about WWE—both earlier this year and now—have come at Fanatics events.