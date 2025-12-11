Credit: ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Timothée Chalamet knows ball and shocked everyone when he appeared on College GameDay last December to drop his ball knowledge. A year later, the Academy Award nominee reflected on his GameDay performance.

Appearing on the WWE and Fanatics’ original podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes, the two discussed the times they were on ESPN’s college football pregame show.

Rhodes was on GameDay a month before Chalamet. The WWE Champion revealed that he surprised Lee Corso when he showed up to the set with no notes.

“When they sent me to do College GameDay,” Rhodes said, “I’m really thinking, ‘Chip on my shoulder, I’m going to know. I’m going to have my picks. You’re going to throw me a question, I’m going to have an award that this guy won.’ But I had some facts and I went up there and I remember I had no notes. I was trying to lock it in, right? And I remember Lee Corso sitting next to me, looking at me he goes, ‘No notes, huh?’ And I’m thinking, ‘Why didn’t I bring anything up here? Everybody has notes upon notes’.”

Cody Rhodes and Timothee Chalamet discuss the latter’s iconic College GameDay moment pic.twitter.com/mS4lrEEh2Q — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 11, 2025



Chalamet brought his notes and the unassuming Hollywood actor impressed the GameDay guys. He was the only one on the set to pick Ohio to win the MAC Championship Game, and bought stock on Cam Skattebo way before he was drafted by the New York Giants.

“They had no clue,” Chalamet said. “I had my notes but I know when I went up there and I was, [Nick] Saban was looking at me like he hadn’t seen something like that before. Because I had a pink jacket on. And he was, I was imagining, imagine if I tried out for one of Saban’s teams man. He would’ve, probably would’ve traumatized me. But I had my notes and I was locked in, man.

“And Cam Skattebo, man. And now he’s a New York Giant. I was shouting out Skattebo before he was a Giant.”

Since his College GameDay appearance, Chalamet flexed his knowledge on MLS, met Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, and even held his own talking pro wrestling on What Do You Wanna Talk About?

Timothée Chalamet: Academy Award nominated actor, certified ball knowing sports fan.