The Netflix 80’s sci-fi phenomenon Stranger Things has finally come to a close after five seasons that spanned something like 37 years. But with the series finale released on New Year’s Eve, the next chapter in the Stranger Things saga has been revealed – a special themed episode of WWE Raw.

The WWE’s flagship show has been on Netflix for a year now. And just as it kicked off the Netflix era with a huge show at the beginning of January last year, it’s doing so again this year.

On the wrestling side of things, WWE has stacked the card for the January 5 episode of Raw with a World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Bron Breakker as the main event. There are also two other titles on the line with matches for the Women’s Tag Team Championship and the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

And on the entertainment side, WWE announced on Saturday that they will commemorate the show as a Stranger Things themed episode in a textbook example of streaming corporate synergy.

WWE 🤝 Stranger Things We are kicking off 2026 with a special @Stranger_Things themed episode of Raw! January 5 in Brooklyn 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/NggWSTgdrZ — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

WWE and Netflix are expanding their fruitful partnership in Year 2 of their deal. We saw Seth Rollins appear on Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL coverage and the streamer recently added historic PLEs into their library to provide at least some of the incredible archives of what once existed at Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE is no stranger to themed episodes and pop culture crossovers. But it will be interesting to see what a Stranger Things episode of Raw actually means. Does it mean the young adults of Hawkins, Indiana will take turns rotating as guest general managers? Will we see an Upside Down street fight where the use of weapons are banned? Maybe we can finally relive the infamous Kennel from Hell match with demogorgon dogs surrounding the ring. Or in the strangest thing of all, maybe we can get a decent storyline reason for that John Cena heel turn.