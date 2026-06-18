Credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

One of the most incredible subplots of the historic championship victory of the New York Knicks has been the supporting role of WWE star Danhausen, whose ability to curse and uncurse anyone and anything took on a life of its own.

Danhausen is one of the unlikeliest WWE stars in recent memory. After spending years on the independent scene, he was signed to AEW in 2022, where he took his comedic “very nice, very evil” persona national. But after signing with WWE in late 2025, he became a global superstar as fans fell in love with the character and his various hijinks and “you are cursed” catchphrase.

Danhausen’s star power grew even more with appearances on ESPN and his cursing and uncursing the New York Knicks in multiple segments with famed Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith. After he uncursed the Knicks, they began their historic playoff run, winning 15 of their last 16 playoff games. The WWE star became an unofficial mascot for the team, and there are even video montages of all of his appearances throughout the playoffs.

The only game they did not win was Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs, the one where Donald Trump was in attendance.

In an appearance with SAS on the Stephen A. Smith Show, the host wasn’t afraid to lay the blame at Trump for the Knicks’ one defeat in their incredible stretch of wins as he joked with Danhausen about it.

“They lost one we won’t talk about that one it wasn’t my fault” “It was Trumps fault” “i didn’t say it” STEPHEN A SMITH AND DANHAUSEN TROLLING DONALD TRUMP 😭 pic.twitter.com/BCi8tmYk9Q — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 18, 2026

“We cursed, they lost two games. We uncursed, 13-0. They lost one, we won’t talk about that. That wasn’t my fault,” Danhausen said.

“That was Trump,” Smith retorted.

“Wait a minute, you’re supposed to be the almighty, all-powerful Danhausen. Are you scared of the president? Are you scared to say what I said?” Smith asked.

“Danhausen’s powers can only go so far,” Danhausen replied.

After Smith taunted Danhausen by suggesting that his powers aren’t as strong as Donald Trump, the WWE star said that sometimes a force comes along that is able to block his cursing abilities.

“Danhausen’s not afraid, but I’m just saying. Sometimes those powers get blocked. Every once in a while, one will come across and block it. That night it got blocked,” the WWE star said.

All of this is just delightful. Who would have thought we would live in a world where a WWE comedy character would have a starring role during one of the most epic playoff runs in modern sports history and also get one over on the sitting President of the United States. Danhausen shouldn’t underestimate his own powers, though. If Donald Trump were smart, maybe he would use him to curse the algae in the National Mall reflecting pool and help out with some of his other troubles.