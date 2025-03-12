Credit: ESPN

Last month, ESPN announced a new original series, Stephanie’s Places, which will feature former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon traveling the country and catching up with some of pro wrestling’s biggest stars.

We now know more about the upcoming project, including that it will debut on March 26 with an episode featuring her husband, WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as well as WWE superstar CM Punk.

The 10-episode series, which is executive produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, will debut new episodes each Wednesday on ESPN+ with episodes also available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers. In addition to Levesque and Punk, the project will feature several of WWE’s top stars and on-air personalities, including Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns and Pat McAfee, as well as a finale featuring John Cena (who recently turned heel).

The full list of guests for each episode is as follows:

March 26: Paul “Triple H” Levesque” and CM Punk

April 2: Cody Rhodes

April 9: Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels

April 16: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

April 23: Charlotte Flair

April 30: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

May 7: Pat McAfee

May 14: The Undertaker

May 21: Triple H

May 28: John Cena

“WWE has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” McMahon said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to having viewers join me as we visit some of the most iconic stars of past and present, in places of meaning for them, and hear how they overcame adversity to become who they are today.”

While ESPN may not be an official WWE rightsholder, the network hasn’t been shy to cover — and promote — the pro wrestling giant in recent years. And although Stephanie’s Places will be exclusive to streaming, the amount of star power dedicated to the show certainly suggests that WWE is committed to making the most of its opportunity to collaborate with the Worldwide Leader.