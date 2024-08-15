A Tampa TV station bought into the Joe Hendry theme song hype during an MLB announcement Tuesday.

Joe Hendry may soon be everywhere. And that catchy theme song is coming with him.

The TNA Wrestling star is emerging as an unlikely pop culture icon, still somewhat obscure, but his toothpaste commercial smile and “I believe in Joe Hendry” walkout song are starting to spread into the mainstream.

It’s an amazing example of character-building by wrestling promoters.

Say his name and he appears… Joe Hendry is here for the Battle Royal!!!@joehendry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QjVVmVccyr — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2024



Now, you don’t even have to “Say his name” and Hendry is appearing far beyond the wrestling world on social media and in pop culture references.

Joe Hendry infultrating the New Orleams Saints/NFL TikTok is kinda wild. pic.twitter.com/yJCxGrDNIg — Zenbar (@ZenbarWrestling) July 24, 2024



In the latest Joe Hendry sighting, the pro wrestler turned up in an MLB report on a local broadcast. Tampa’s WTSP sports anchor David Schiele announced the Tampa Bay Rays’ promotion of prized prospect Junior Caminero Tuesday.

“Rays fans have been saying his name and today he appeared,” Schiele said.

On cue, Hendry appeared on the screen behind him, doing his “I believe in Joe Hendry” pose.

“No, not you — get out of here!” Schiele said.

I believe in @joehendry, but not on the day when Junior Caminero gets called up by the Rays. pic.twitter.com/PwdMgJRTu6 — David Schiele WTSP (@Deacon_Schiele) August 14, 2024

Schiele is evidently quite the wrestling fan. His TV station recently pressed him into duty covering Hurricane Debby’s approach to the Tampa Bay area, and he managed to work a reference to wrestling legend Batista’s walkout song, “I Walk Alone,” into the report.

Hendry caught word of his unexpected appearance on the Tampa station and responded with some clapping emojis on X.

This will not be the last you’ll hear about Joe Hendry.

[David Schiele, WTSP]