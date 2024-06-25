Photo by WWE

June is winding down, and WWE is trending up. The June 21 episode of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox drew a significant viewership and rating. Smackdown averaged 2,336,000 viewers and a massive 0.73 P18-49 rating.

According to the popular Wrestlenomics Patreon, both the P2+ viewership and 18-49 rating are the highest since April 12, 2024, the Smackdown episode that followed WrestleMania XL.

Critically, the show did extremely well. This episode saw huge advancements in the next generation of the red-hot Bloodline storyline. Additionally, Chicago’s CM Punk appeared, and so did Drew McIntyre, who beat up Punk badly on the show before displaying him in front of his hometown crowd.

Chelsea Green earned her way into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match with an upset win over Bianca Belair and Michin. WWE Women’s Champion Bayley also appeared backstage as they teased an upcoming battle with her and newcomer Blair Davenport.

The show concluded with the debuting Jacob Fatu, who came in with a massive shot of hype behind him. Fatu is another member of the Samoan Dynasty, and has been brought right into the thick of it. In a white-hot angle to end the show, Fatu took out Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in one fell swoop. New Bloodline ‘leader’ Solo Sikoa came off very proud in an ultra-compelling segment.

Smackdown could see another massive number ahead. The show will emanate from the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. A new Bloodline “Acknowledgement” segment was advertised, which could see some fireworks.

