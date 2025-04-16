Seth Rollins and Dave Meltzer

Before Seth Rollins takes on Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a triple threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, “The Architect” set his sights on another longtime foe: Dave Meltzer.

Over the years, Rollins hasn’t been shy to criticize Meltzer, the preeminent pro wrestling journalist of the last 40 years. And when asked during an appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward this week about the Wrestling Observer Newsletter publisher’s signature star ratings system for grading matches, the five-time world champion didn’t hold back.

“What’s worse: PFF grades for players or Dave Meltzer’s ratings for wrestling matches?” Heyward asked Rollins, referring to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

“Oh my God! Oh, don’t even get me started,” Rollins answered. “So my opinion — I don’t know how you guys feel about those grades. My opinion is the star ratings because they are completely arbitrary. They’re completely arbitrary. They are not even based on real statistics. It’s just one guy watching the match going, ‘Two stars. Three and half stars.’ Like what are we even talking about? Like I think the [PFF] grades are at least based on some sort of algorithm, right?”

Heyward proceeded to point out that isn’t the case, as PFF grades are issued by analysts who aren’t always aware of what a player’s responsibility might be on a given play.

“They’re just looking at production and they’re looking at a stat, where we have a blitz on or we have different things on — they’re not really taking that into account,” the former Ohio State star said.

“So it is sort of the same thing,” Rollins agreed. “… It’s a very fair comparison. Because Dave doesn’t understand. He’s never been in the ring. Like, he doesn’t know what story is trying to be told. He doesn’t know what the backstage political scene is. He doesn’t know what the story is moving forward. He doesn’t know how that plays into anything that’s happening. He’s just rating it on his eye test. And it’s just him by himself. So it’s like, come on, man.”

Rollins went on to praise Meltzer (albeit in backhanded fashion) for making a living off of his wrestling coverage, before telling Heyward, “I share the same perspective you do. It’s like, they just don’t get it, right?”

While PFF grades and even Meltzer’s star ratings might be more nuanced than Heyward and Rollins give them credit for, there is something to the idea that both are generated by people who aren’t necessarily clued into the full context of the performance. The irony in this discussion, however, is that Heyward has been a PFF darling over the years, while Meltzer has often been quick to praise Rollins, especially with regard to his work leading up to WrestleMania 41.