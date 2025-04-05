Credit: WWE on Netflix

What was supposed to be a simple promo leading into their WrestleMania 41 match turned into something WWE seemingly didn’t sign off on.

During the April 4 SmackDown at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton appeared to throw the script out the window. According to @WrestleVotes on X (formerly Twitter), the two “said very little of what was in the rundown for them” and went “off script quite a bit.”

Instead, they exchanged personal barbs that crossed a proverbial line, prompting WWE to delete the clip from its official X account shortly after.

The official WWE account has deleted the clip of the ending to the Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton segment where Stratton referenced Flair’s divorce and Flair claimed Stratton’s boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser has been in her DMs pic.twitter.com/DvQTdO924T — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 5, 2025

In the heated back-and-forth, Stratton took a shot at Flair’s multiple divorces, prompting Flair to fire back by claiming Stratton’s boyfriend, fellow wrestler Ludwig Kaiser, had been sliding into her DMs.

HOLY SHIT GOD DAMN 😂 “Is that why Kaiser is in my DMs?!” WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT SEGMENT 😭😭😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GQgGQXugY4 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 5, 2025

And just in case anyone missed the tension, WWE’s YouTube version of the segment was edited to remove the more controversial, unscripted moments.

WWE can scrub the clip, but the moment’s already out there. What was supposed to be a simple promo turned into something fans won’t forget anytime soon, and WWE’s quick response appears to indicate the company wasn’t expecting it to go this far.

That said, it’ll be interesting to see how WWE handles the fallout. While a lot of the exchange may have been unscripted, it clearly left fans wanting more. And WWE can’t ignore that, even if it got a little too personal.